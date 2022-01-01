Colorado City restaurants you'll love

Colorado City restaurants
Toast
  Colorado City

Colorado City's top cuisines

Must-try Colorado City restaurants

Brother's Bistro image

 

Brother's Bistro

80 N Central St #10, Colorado City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Salad
Salad Mix, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken
Zesty Chicken Salad
Salad Mix, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Zesty Sauce
Zesty Bowl$7.99
Zesty Sauce, Chicken
Berry Knoll Pizza image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Berry Knoll Pizza

70 North Central Street, Colorado City

Avg 4.6 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Supreme Calzone$8.00
5" calzone stuffed with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, green peppers and purple onions.
Jalapeno Popper Calzone$8.00
5" calzone stuffed with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, jalapeno's, cream cheese and barbeque sauce.
Single Breadstick (Made To Order)$4.00
Two twisted breadsticks with melted mozzarella cheese and smothered with garlic butter. Served with a side of marinara.
Red Brick Take N Bake Pizza image

 

Red Brick Take N Bake Pizza

385 W Township, Colorado City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16''Garlic Chicken$16.00
Alfredo Sauce, Tomatoes, Chicken, and Green Onions
16''Supreme$16.00
Mushrooms, Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, and Sausage
Breadstix$8.00
8 breadstix. Comes with sauce, cheese, & garlic butter
Edge Of The World Brewery image

PIZZA

Edge Of The World Brewery

70 N Central St, Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (269 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Giant Pretzel$16.50
