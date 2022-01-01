Colorado City restaurants you'll love
Brother's Bistro
80 N Central St #10, Colorado City
Popular items
Chicken Salad
Salad Mix, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken
Zesty Chicken Salad
Salad Mix, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Zesty Sauce
Zesty Bowl
|$7.99
Zesty Sauce, Chicken
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Berry Knoll Pizza
70 North Central Street, Colorado City
Popular items
Supreme Calzone
|$8.00
5" calzone stuffed with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, olives, green peppers and purple onions.
Jalapeno Popper Calzone
|$8.00
5" calzone stuffed with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, jalapeno's, cream cheese and barbeque sauce.
Single Breadstick (Made To Order)
|$4.00
Two twisted breadsticks with melted mozzarella cheese and smothered with garlic butter. Served with a side of marinara.
Red Brick Take N Bake Pizza
385 W Township, Colorado City
Popular items
16''Garlic Chicken
|$16.00
Alfredo Sauce, Tomatoes, Chicken, and Green Onions
16''Supreme
|$16.00
Mushrooms, Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepperoni, and Sausage
Breadstix
|$8.00
8 breadstix. Comes with sauce, cheese, & garlic butter