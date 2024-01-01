Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Colorado City

Colorado City restaurants
Colorado City restaurants that serve chicken pizza

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Berry Knoll Pizza

70 North Central Street, Colorado City

Avg 4.6 (120 reviews)
Takeout
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$23.00
Fresh made dough with marinara sauce, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, and onions.
12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$19.00
Fresh made dough with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, basil, tomatoes, onions, and chicken.
16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$23.00
Fresh made dough with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, basil, tomatoes, onions, and chicken.
Red Brick Take N Bake Pizza image

 

Red Brick Take N Bake Pizza

385 W Township, Colorado City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
7" Garlic Chicken Pizza$8.50
7" Artichoke Chicken Pizza$9.50
