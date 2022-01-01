Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Colorado City

Colorado City restaurants
Colorado City restaurants that serve chicken salad

Brother's Bistro image

 

Brother's Bistro

80 N Central St #10, Colorado City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad
Salad Mix, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken
Zesty Chicken Salad
Salad Mix, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Zesty Sauce
More about Brother's Bistro
Berry Knoll Pizza image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Berry Knoll Pizza

70 North Central Street, Colorado City

Avg 4.6 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.00
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce. Topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, purple onions and buffalo chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.
Half Buffalo Chicken Salad$5.00
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce. Topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, purple onions and buffalo chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Berry Knoll Pizza

