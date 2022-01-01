Chicken salad in Colorado City
Colorado City restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Brother's Bistro
Brother's Bistro
80 N Central St #10, Colorado City
|Chicken Salad
Salad Mix, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken
|Zesty Chicken Salad
Salad Mix, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Zesty Sauce
More about Berry Knoll Pizza
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Berry Knoll Pizza
70 North Central Street, Colorado City
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.00
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce. Topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, purple onions and buffalo chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Half Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$5.00
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce. Topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, purple onions and buffalo chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.