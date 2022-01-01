Go
Toast

Colorado Coffee Co. Foundry

Come try the best cinnamon roll in town with a cup of our freshly roasted coffee!

254 North Cleveland Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Latte
Flavored Latte
Cold Brew
Drip Coffee
Sweet Bread$3.50
Muffin$3.50
Americano
Breakfast Burrito$5.10
Breakfast Sandwich$4.40
Coffee by the Bag
See full menu

Location

254 North Cleveland Avenue

Loveland CO

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Betta Gumbo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The 120 Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Side Pockets @ East End

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Meat Revolution

No reviews yet

Meat

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston