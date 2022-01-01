Colorado Springs bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Colorado Springs

Trails End Taproom image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Trails End Taproom

3103 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Red Rocks$9.00
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmesan
Grilled Cheese$6.00
Sourdough bread and American cheese w/Chips or Salad
Bavarian-Style Pretzel$6.00
Large pretzel w/ spicy brown mustard on the side.
More about Trails End Taproom
ViewHouse Colorado Springs image

 

ViewHouse Colorado Springs

7114 Campus Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$16.00
slow-roasted pork, black forest ham, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, honey mustard horseradish, fried pickles, onion straw, toasted sourdough
BBQ Bacon Queso Burger$15.00
queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun
Local Organic Chicken Tenders$13.00
hand-breaded chicken, choice of two house-made dipping sauces: cherry bbq, ranch, honey mustard, buffalo romesco
More about ViewHouse Colorado Springs
Haole Hawaiian Grindz image

 

Haole Hawaiian Grindz

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Katsu Chicken$14.00
Panko Fried Chicken with Curry on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice
Pineapple Shoyu Pork Ribs$14.00
Pineapple Shoyu Braised Pork ribs on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice
Huli Huli Chicken$14.00
Island Style Grilled Chicken on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice!
More about Haole Hawaiian Grindz
The Paleta Bar image

 

The Paleta Bar

514 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nova$11.00
Crispy mushrooms, pesto, feta, cherry tomatoes, onions, olives, arugula, balsamic glaze, almonds crushed peppers
WARRIOR$8.00
almond butter, banana, chocolate protein, cacao, dates, oat milk, sea salt
PASSION$9.00
Base: Mango, strawberry, carrot & orange juice, cayenne + turmeric
Toppings: Strawberry, coconut, chia seeds, goji berries, granola, honey
More about The Paleta Bar
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

13271 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, cilantro lime slaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1350 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Patty Jewett Bar & Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Patty Jewett Bar & Grill

900 E Espanola St, Colorado Springs

Avg 4 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Asian Salad$10.95
mixed greens, red pepper, red onion, cashews, carrot, water chestnuts, wonton crisps
Wings$11.95
1 pound of wings, choice of sauce and dressing
Classic Burger$11.95
fresh grilled 7oz patty, locally baked bun
More about Patty Jewett Bar & Grill
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse

2690 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (1363 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" BYO$12.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
16" BYO$16.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 10 slices
Calzone$9.50
Our Calzone is prepared with Walter’s Housemade Marinara, Freshly Grated Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of up to 5 Toppings. Add’l. Toppings $1.00 each.
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse
Red Gravy image

PIZZA

Red Gravy

23 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fettuccini Alfredo$17.25
Made to order with Cream, Butter, and Grated Parmesan.
Chicken Parmesan$21.25
Breaded & Baked, Marinara Sauce, Provel Cheese, Parmesan, Angel Hair Pasta
Baked Lasagna$19.25
Ground Beef, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Bolognese Sauce
*Cannot be made Gluten Free*
More about Red Gravy
Colorado's Rib & Chop House image

SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS

Colorado's Rib & Chop House

5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
Fried Shrimp$19.95
8 butterflied jumbo shrimp lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served over a bed of French fried with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge
2 Outa 3$9.95
Choose a combination of any of these two favorites: soup, salad, or potato
More about Colorado's Rib & Chop House
XOXO image

 

XOXO

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chocolate Tart$10.00
espresso, chocolate, citrus sweet cream
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$10.00
brown butter cake, roasted pineapple, cherry, mascarpone ice cream
Pistachio Mousse Cake$9.00
More about XOXO
Piglatin Cocina image

TACOS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Piglatin Cocina

2825 Dublin blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
YUCATAN$4.00
Banana leaf & tequila-braised pork street taco.
MOJO MUSHROOM$4.00
Bella shroom street taco.
PIGLATIN PLATE$12.00
Hefty portion of mojo pork, rice, black beans, Island Sauce. Served w/ maduros.
More about Piglatin Cocina
The Garden image

 

The Garden

401 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mezcal Last Word$12.00
Mezcal tequila, Lee's Alpine Liqueur, Maraschino Liqueur, Lime Juice
Rosemary Ginger Margarita$11.00
Tequila, Rosemary, Ginger, Carbonated Water, Lime Juice
Cucumber Basil Spritzer$11.00
Vodka, Elderflower Liquer, Lime, Muddled Cucumber and Basil
More about The Garden
Luchals image

 

Luchals

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crabalicious Crab Fries (MKT Price) (GF)$23.00
Delicious seasoned unshelled blue crab on top of hand sliced fries and garnished with one of our signature sauces.
Hand Battered Chicken Tender Basket (GF)$14.00
Delicious Hand Battered Gluten Free Tenders
Toss them in any of our DELICIOUS sauces
Choose any side of your choice
OG Chicken and Waffles$15.00
Lets have a little fun with a delicious Belgium Waffle
Hand Battered Golden Fried chicken made your way. Dip your chicken in any of our delicious sauces.
Syrup, Honey Garlic , Sweat Heat, Buffalo, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Smokey BBQ, Plus all of your favorites
More about Luchals
Samich Shack image

 

Samich Shack

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tejon
thin cut steak, american cheese, green peppers and onions
Garden of the Gods
ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shack sauce and garlic aioli
Manitou$8.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled green peppers, cucumber, pepper jack cheese, shack sauce and avocado spread
More about Samich Shack
Hops N Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops N Drops

5820 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (2834 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
TONY'S BBQ MAC$14.50
An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
More about Hops N Drops
Ephemera image

 

Ephemera

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salmon$12.00
Balsamic-Parm Buttermilk, Grilled Lemon-Brown Butter Gastrique
Biscochitos$6.00
Corn-Cider Pudding, Candied Pepita, Jamon Iberico, Poblano Puree
Kickass Chicken & Waffle$16.00
6-Hour Brined Chicken, Ancho Breading, House Waffle, Ancho Honey, Creme Fraiche
More about Ephemera
Anju image

 

Anju

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheesy Fried Cauli Wings$7.00
Cheesy, crunchy and saucy af but vegetarian, twice fried, served with Kimchi sour cream dip.
Choice of sauce-
Miso Honey
Spicy Gochu
Kickin Kimchi
Spicy Kimchi Ramen$15.50
Choice of protein,housemade kimchi, beef dashi, noods, bok choy.
Protein choices:
Bulgogi
Glazed Cauliflower
Beef Short Ribs +$2
Spicy Pork Belly +$2
Pork Dumplings$6.00
Fried pork and Kimchi dumplings, red sauce, soy vin dip
No beverage or kimchi included🙄
More about Anju
Rival Bar image

 

Rival Bar

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rival Bar

