Colorado Springs bars & lounges you'll love

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Trails End Taproom
3103 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Red Rocks
|$9.00
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmesan
|Grilled Cheese
|$6.00
Sourdough bread and American cheese w/Chips or Salad
|Bavarian-Style Pretzel
|$6.00
Large pretzel w/ spicy brown mustard on the side.
ViewHouse Colorado Springs
7114 Campus Drive, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$16.00
slow-roasted pork, black forest ham, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, honey mustard horseradish, fried pickles, onion straw, toasted sourdough
|BBQ Bacon Queso Burger
|$15.00
queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun
|Local Organic Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
hand-breaded chicken, choice of two house-made dipping sauces: cherry bbq, ranch, honey mustard, buffalo romesco
Haole Hawaiian Grindz
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Katsu Chicken
|$14.00
Panko Fried Chicken with Curry on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice
|Pineapple Shoyu Pork Ribs
|$14.00
Pineapple Shoyu Braised Pork ribs on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice
|Huli Huli Chicken
|$14.00
Island Style Grilled Chicken on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice!
The Paleta Bar
514 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Nova
|$11.00
Crispy mushrooms, pesto, feta, cherry tomatoes, onions, olives, arugula, balsamic glaze, almonds crushed peppers
|WARRIOR
|$8.00
almond butter, banana, chocolate protein, cacao, dates, oat milk, sea salt
|PASSION
|$9.00
Base: Mango, strawberry, carrot & orange juice, cayenne + turmeric
Toppings: Strawberry, coconut, chia seeds, goji berries, granola, honey
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
13271 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
|Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
|Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, cilantro lime slaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1350 CAL.)
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Patty Jewett Bar & Grill
900 E Espanola St, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Asian Salad
|$10.95
mixed greens, red pepper, red onion, cashews, carrot, water chestnuts, wonton crisps
|Wings
|$11.95
1 pound of wings, choice of sauce and dressing
|Classic Burger
|$11.95
fresh grilled 7oz patty, locally baked bun
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse
2690 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|12" BYO
|$12.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
|16" BYO
|$16.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 10 slices
|Calzone
|$9.50
Our Calzone is prepared with Walter’s Housemade Marinara, Freshly Grated Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of up to 5 Toppings. Add’l. Toppings $1.00 each.
PIZZA
Red Gravy
23 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$17.25
Made to order with Cream, Butter, and Grated Parmesan.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$21.25
Breaded & Baked, Marinara Sauce, Provel Cheese, Parmesan, Angel Hair Pasta
|Baked Lasagna
|$19.25
Ground Beef, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Bolognese Sauce
*Cannot be made Gluten Free*
SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS
Colorado's Rib & Chop House
5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
|Fried Shrimp
|$19.95
8 butterflied jumbo shrimp lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served over a bed of French fried with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge
|2 Outa 3
|$9.95
Choose a combination of any of these two favorites: soup, salad, or potato
XOXO
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Chocolate Tart
|$10.00
espresso, chocolate, citrus sweet cream
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$10.00
brown butter cake, roasted pineapple, cherry, mascarpone ice cream
|Pistachio Mousse Cake
|$9.00
TACOS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Piglatin Cocina
2825 Dublin blvd, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|YUCATAN
|$4.00
Banana leaf & tequila-braised pork street taco.
|MOJO MUSHROOM
|$4.00
Bella shroom street taco.
|PIGLATIN PLATE
|$12.00
Hefty portion of mojo pork, rice, black beans, Island Sauce. Served w/ maduros.
The Garden
401 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Mezcal Last Word
|$12.00
Mezcal tequila, Lee's Alpine Liqueur, Maraschino Liqueur, Lime Juice
|Rosemary Ginger Margarita
|$11.00
Tequila, Rosemary, Ginger, Carbonated Water, Lime Juice
|Cucumber Basil Spritzer
|$11.00
Vodka, Elderflower Liquer, Lime, Muddled Cucumber and Basil
Luchals
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Crabalicious Crab Fries (MKT Price) (GF)
|$23.00
Delicious seasoned unshelled blue crab on top of hand sliced fries and garnished with one of our signature sauces.
|Hand Battered Chicken Tender Basket (GF)
|$14.00
Delicious Hand Battered Gluten Free Tenders
Toss them in any of our DELICIOUS sauces
Choose any side of your choice
|OG Chicken and Waffles
|$15.00
Lets have a little fun with a delicious Belgium Waffle
Hand Battered Golden Fried chicken made your way. Dip your chicken in any of our delicious sauces.
Syrup, Honey Garlic , Sweat Heat, Buffalo, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Smokey BBQ, Plus all of your favorites
Samich Shack
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Tejon
thin cut steak, american cheese, green peppers and onions
|Garden of the Gods
ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shack sauce and garlic aioli
|Manitou
|$8.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled green peppers, cucumber, pepper jack cheese, shack sauce and avocado spread
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops N Drops
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|TONY'S BBQ MAC
|$14.50
An amazing blend of caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, topped with carnitas. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
|TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.25
Served with a grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, shaved ham, mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato.
Ephemera
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$12.00
Balsamic-Parm Buttermilk, Grilled Lemon-Brown Butter Gastrique
|Biscochitos
|$6.00
Corn-Cider Pudding, Candied Pepita, Jamon Iberico, Poblano Puree
|Kickass Chicken & Waffle
|$16.00
6-Hour Brined Chicken, Ancho Breading, House Waffle, Ancho Honey, Creme Fraiche
Anju
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Cheesy Fried Cauli Wings
|$7.00
Cheesy, crunchy and saucy af but vegetarian, twice fried, served with Kimchi sour cream dip.
Choice of sauce-
Miso Honey
Spicy Gochu
Kickin Kimchi
|Spicy Kimchi Ramen
|$15.50
Choice of protein,housemade kimchi, beef dashi, noods, bok choy.
Protein choices:
Bulgogi
Glazed Cauliflower
Beef Short Ribs +$2
Spicy Pork Belly +$2
|Pork Dumplings
|$6.00
Fried pork and Kimchi dumplings, red sauce, soy vin dip
