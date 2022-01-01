Colorado Springs breakfast spots you'll love
ViewHouse Colorado Springs
7114 Campus Drive, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$16.00
slow-roasted pork, black forest ham, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, honey mustard horseradish, fried pickles, onion straw, toasted sourdough
|BBQ Bacon Queso Burger
|$15.00
queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun
|Local Organic Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
hand-breaded chicken, choice of two house-made dipping sauces: cherry bbq, ranch, honey mustard, buffalo romesco
More about Haole Hawaiian Grindz
Haole Hawaiian Grindz
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Katsu Chicken
|$14.00
Panko Fried Chicken with Curry on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice
|Pineapple Shoyu Pork Ribs
|$14.00
Pineapple Shoyu Braised Pork ribs on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice
|Huli Huli Chicken
|$14.00
Island Style Grilled Chicken on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice!
More about Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern
13021 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Baby Back Ribs 1/2
|$17.00
|Mac & Cheese Eggrolls
|$10.00
|Southern Fried Chicken Salad
|$16.00
More about The Paleta Bar
The Paleta Bar
514 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Nova
|$11.00
Crispy mushrooms, pesto, feta, cherry tomatoes, onions, olives, arugula, balsamic glaze, almonds crushed peppers
|WARRIOR
|$8.00
almond butter, banana, chocolate protein, cacao, dates, oat milk, sea salt
|PASSION
|$9.00
Base: Mango, strawberry, carrot & orange juice, cayenne + turmeric
Toppings: Strawberry, coconut, chia seeds, goji berries, granola, honey
More about Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery
Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery
13141 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Two Bacon Strips
|$3.00
|Bread Pudding Kentucky Toast
|$13.00
|Build-Your-Own Omelet
|$12.00
More about Patty Jewett Bar & Grill
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Patty Jewett Bar & Grill
900 E Espanola St, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Asian Salad
|$10.95
mixed greens, red pepper, red onion, cashews, carrot, water chestnuts, wonton crisps
|Wings
|$11.95
1 pound of wings, choice of sauce and dressing
|Classic Burger
|$11.95
fresh grilled 7oz patty, locally baked bun
More about XOXO
XOXO
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Chocolate Tart
|$10.00
espresso, chocolate, citrus sweet cream
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$10.00
brown butter cake, roasted pineapple, cherry, mascarpone ice cream
|Pistachio Mousse Cake
|$9.00
More about Luchals
Luchals
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Crabalicious Crab Fries (MKT Price) (GF)
|$23.00
Delicious seasoned unshelled blue crab on top of hand sliced fries and garnished with one of our signature sauces.
|Hand Battered Chicken Tender Basket (GF)
|$14.00
Delicious Hand Battered Gluten Free Tenders
Toss them in any of our DELICIOUS sauces
Choose any side of your choice
|OG Chicken and Waffles
|$15.00
Lets have a little fun with a delicious Belgium Waffle
Hand Battered Golden Fried chicken made your way. Dip your chicken in any of our delicious sauces.
Syrup, Honey Garlic , Sweat Heat, Buffalo, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Smokey BBQ, Plus all of your favorites
More about Samich Shack
Samich Shack
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Tejon
thin cut steak, american cheese, green peppers and onions
|Garden of the Gods
ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shack sauce and garlic aioli
|Manitou
|$8.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled green peppers, cucumber, pepper jack cheese, shack sauce and avocado spread
More about Ephemera
Ephemera
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$12.00
Balsamic-Parm Buttermilk, Grilled Lemon-Brown Butter Gastrique
|Biscochitos
|$6.00
Corn-Cider Pudding, Candied Pepita, Jamon Iberico, Poblano Puree
|Kickass Chicken & Waffle
|$16.00
6-Hour Brined Chicken, Ancho Breading, House Waffle, Ancho Honey, Creme Fraiche
More about Anju
Anju
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Cheesy Fried Cauli Wings
|$7.00
Cheesy, crunchy and saucy af but vegetarian, twice fried, served with Kimchi sour cream dip.
Choice of sauce-
Miso Honey
Spicy Gochu
Kickin Kimchi
|Spicy Kimchi Ramen
|$15.50
Choice of protein,housemade kimchi, beef dashi, noods, bok choy.
Protein choices:
Bulgogi
Glazed Cauliflower
Beef Short Ribs +$2
Spicy Pork Belly +$2
|Pork Dumplings
|$6.00
Fried pork and Kimchi dumplings, red sauce, soy vin dip
No beverage or kimchi included🙄
More about Streetcar520
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Streetcar520
520 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Southwestern Polenta Cakes
|$15.00
exotic grains / sauteed brussels + kale / bell peppers
|Old Skool Burger
|$13.00
short-rib . chuck . brisket blend / ltop / brioche bun / served with fries / bacon or avocado +1 / american . cheddar . swiss +.50 / GF bun +1
|Falafel
|$7.00
sriracha / tzatziki / balsamic reduction