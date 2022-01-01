Colorado Springs Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Colorado Springs

Fat Shack image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

3578 Harstel Drive, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (7570 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
More about Fat Shack
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

3735 Bloomington St, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.1 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Fat Shack
Joey's NY Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Joey's NY Pizza

227 S 8th St, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (1503 reviews)
Takeout
More about Joey's NY Pizza

