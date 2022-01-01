Colorado Springs sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Colorado Springs
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
3578 Harstel Drive, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|The Classic
|The Single
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy
2750 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Lg Mushroom Philly
|$11.50
Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
|Sm Plain Philly
|$9.00
Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
|Sm Original Philly
|$9.00
Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Streetcar520
520 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Southwestern Polenta Cakes
|$15.00
exotic grains / sauteed brussels + kale / bell peppers
|Old Skool Burger
|$13.00
short-rib . chuck . brisket blend / ltop / brioche bun / served with fries / bacon or avocado +1 / american . cheddar . swiss +.50 / GF bun +1
|Falafel
|$7.00
sriracha / tzatziki / balsamic reduction
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
3735 Bloomington St, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Paninos Downtown
604 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs
ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Salad or Bust @ Ivywild
1604 S Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|PB&J 🌱
|$9.00
Acai, strawberries, blueberries, granola, peanut butter and agave drizzle, chia seeds
|Hummus Plate (🌱 option)
|$9.00
seasoned hummus, carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, corn chips and naan
*Make it vegan-no naan
|Charcuterie
|$18.00
salami, pepperoni, calabrese, variety of cheese, artichoke hearts, pickled vegetables, fruit, dolmades, greek olives, naan