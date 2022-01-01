Colorado Springs sandwich spots you'll love

Colorado Springs restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Colorado Springs

Fat Shack image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

3578 Harstel Drive, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (7570 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
More about Fat Shack
Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy image

 

Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy

2750 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Mushroom Philly$11.50
Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Sm Plain Philly$9.00
Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
Sm Original Philly$9.00
Grilled Onions & Chopped Steak w/ American Cheese
More about Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy
Streetcar520 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Streetcar520

520 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southwestern Polenta Cakes$15.00
exotic grains / sauteed brussels + kale / bell peppers
Old Skool Burger$13.00
short-rib . chuck . brisket blend / ltop / brioche bun / served with fries / bacon or avocado +1 / american . cheddar . swiss +.50 / GF bun +1
Falafel$7.00
sriracha / tzatziki / balsamic reduction
More about Streetcar520
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

3735 Bloomington St, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.1 (473 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Fat Shack
Paninos Downtown image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Paninos Downtown

604 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.2 (290 reviews)
Takeout
More about Paninos Downtown
Salad or Bust @ Ivywild image

ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Salad or Bust @ Ivywild

1604 S Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PB&J 🌱$9.00
Acai, strawberries, blueberries, granola, peanut butter and agave drizzle, chia seeds
Hummus Plate (🌱 option)$9.00
seasoned hummus, carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, corn chips and naan
*Make it vegan-no naan
Charcuterie$18.00
salami, pepperoni, calabrese, variety of cheese, artichoke hearts, pickled vegetables, fruit, dolmades, greek olives, naan
More about Salad or Bust @ Ivywild

