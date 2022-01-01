Colorado Springs pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Colorado Springs
Basil and Barley
9278 Forest Bluffs View, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Macellaio Pizza
|$16.90
Our pepperoni and sausage pizza has fresh Neapolitan tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, mild soppressata (pepperoni), Sicilian sausage, fresh basil and evoo
|Capricciosa Pizza
|$16.90
Meaning “Naughty girl” has fresh Neapolitan tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, prosciutto cotto, organic mushrooms, artichokes, fresh basil and garlic aioli
|Diavola Pizza
|$16.80
The devil’s girl pizza is topped with fresh Neapolitan tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, hot soppressata, Calabrian chili peppers, red pepper flakes, oregano and garlic aioli
High Rise Pizza Kitchen
6660 Delmonico Drive Unit F, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Cheesy B
|$10.00
Our soon to be legendary cheese bread - House Crust + Garlic Parmesan Sauce + Mozzarella + Parmesan + Romano + Parsley
|Ranch Dressing
|$1.00
Made in House and its the BEST
Each side is 4oz.
|Supreme Being
|$24.00
House Red Sauce + Mozzarella + House Fennel Sausage + Pepperoni + Bell Pepper + Sautéed Mushrooms + Red Onion + Nicoise Olives + Parmesan + Sweet Basil
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse
2690 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|12" BYO
|$12.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
|16" BYO
|$16.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 10 slices
|Calzone
|$9.50
Our Calzone is prepared with Walter’s Housemade Marinara, Freshly Grated Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of up to 5 Toppings. Add’l. Toppings $1.00 each.
Decent Pizza Co @ Ivywild
1604 S Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Double Roni
|$15.95
brick cheese, pepperoni cups, house red sauce, sourdough crust
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$16.95
brick cheese, chicken breast, bacon, red onion, jalapeño, ranch, sourdough crust
|Red Top
|$12.95
brick cheese, house red sauce, sourdough crust
PIZZA • SALADS • CREPES
Slice420
2501 W Colorado Ave Suite 108, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|16" Mountain Man
|$29.20
Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped bacon and sliced homemade meatballs. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.61
Crisp Romaine, topped with Pecorino Romano & Parmesan cheese - served with our homemade Caesar dressing.
|Cannoli
|$5.45
A light crispy fried pastry dough tubes, filled with sweet, creamy ricotta and chocolate chips! Piped fresh daily!
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Belly Pizza
2049 B Street, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Free Bread
Limit one per order. Order Two and only One will Arrive!
These are doughy balls covered in Garlic butter, Parmesan, and Italian Seasoning.
|Supreme Pizza
|2 Liter
|$3.25
PIZZA
Stellina Pizza Cafe
749 East Willamette Avenue, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Sausage Lasagna
|$17.95
housemade pasta, ricotta, artisanal spicy Italian sausage, served with crushed tomato sauce, topped with parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months
|Kale Caesar
|$10.95
kale, parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months, sour dough croutons, tossed in a roasted garlic vinaigrette
|Polpetta
|$16.95
crushed tomato sauce, rustic mini-meatballs made from grass-fed beef, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months