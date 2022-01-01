Colorado Springs pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Colorado Springs

Basil and Barley image

 

Basil and Barley

9278 Forest Bluffs View, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Macellaio Pizza$16.90
Our pepperoni and sausage pizza has fresh Neapolitan tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, mild soppressata (pepperoni), Sicilian sausage, fresh basil and evoo
Capricciosa Pizza$16.90
Meaning “Naughty girl” has fresh Neapolitan tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, prosciutto cotto, organic mushrooms, artichokes, fresh basil and garlic aioli
Diavola Pizza$16.80
The devil’s girl pizza is topped with fresh Neapolitan tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, hot soppressata, Calabrian chili peppers, red pepper flakes, oregano and garlic aioli
More about Basil and Barley
High Rise Pizza Kitchen image

 

High Rise Pizza Kitchen

6660 Delmonico Drive Unit F, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy B$10.00
Our soon to be legendary cheese bread - House Crust + Garlic Parmesan Sauce + Mozzarella + Parmesan + Romano + Parsley
Ranch Dressing$1.00
Made in House and its the BEST
Each side is 4oz.
Supreme Being$24.00
House Red Sauce + Mozzarella + House Fennel Sausage + Pepperoni + Bell Pepper + Sautéed Mushrooms + Red Onion + Nicoise Olives + Parmesan + Sweet Basil
More about High Rise Pizza Kitchen
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse

2690 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (1363 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" BYO$12.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
16" BYO$16.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 10 slices
Calzone$9.50
Our Calzone is prepared with Walter’s Housemade Marinara, Freshly Grated Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of up to 5 Toppings. Add’l. Toppings $1.00 each.
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse
Decent Pizza Co @ Ivywild image

 

Decent Pizza Co @ Ivywild

1604 S Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Double Roni$15.95
brick cheese, pepperoni cups, house red sauce, sourdough crust
Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.95
brick cheese, chicken breast, bacon, red onion, jalapeño, ranch, sourdough crust
Red Top$12.95
brick cheese, house red sauce, sourdough crust
More about Decent Pizza Co @ Ivywild
Slice420 image

PIZZA • SALADS • CREPES

Slice420

2501 W Colorado Ave Suite 108, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.8 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Mountain Man$29.20
Red Sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, chopped bacon and sliced homemade meatballs. Garnished with our hard cheese blend & fresh basil.
Caesar Salad$10.61
Crisp Romaine, topped with Pecorino Romano & Parmesan cheese - served with our homemade Caesar dressing.
Cannoli$5.45
A light crispy fried pastry dough tubes, filled with sweet, creamy ricotta and chocolate chips! Piped fresh daily!
More about Slice420
Fat Belly Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Belly Pizza

2049 B Street, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Free Bread
Limit one per order. Order Two and only One will Arrive!
These are doughy balls covered in Garlic butter, Parmesan, and Italian Seasoning.
Supreme Pizza
2 Liter$3.25
More about Fat Belly Pizza
Stellina Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA

Stellina Pizza Cafe

749 East Willamette Avenue, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage Lasagna$17.95
housemade pasta, ricotta, artisanal spicy Italian sausage, served with crushed tomato sauce, topped with parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months
Kale Caesar$10.95
kale, parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months, sour dough croutons, tossed in a roasted garlic vinaigrette
Polpetta$16.95
crushed tomato sauce, rustic mini-meatballs made from grass-fed beef, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months
More about Stellina Pizza Cafe
Joey's NY Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Joey's NY Pizza

227 S 8th St, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (1503 reviews)
Takeout
More about Joey's NY Pizza

