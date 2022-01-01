Colorado Springs salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Colorado Springs
More about Brakeman's
Brakeman's
10 S. Sierra Madre, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Junior size Beef Burger, American Cheese served with Fried
|Wild Mushroom Burger
|$15.00
Local Forest Mushrooms & Colorado Goat Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Aioli
|Relleno Burger
|$15.00
Topped with a Jack Cheese Stuffed Fried Anaheim Chili Pepper, Chipotle Mayo & Habanero Jack Cheese
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse
2690 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|12" BYO
|$12.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 8 slices
|16" BYO
|$16.00
Our Build Your Own starts with our homemade hand tossed crust, Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. - 10 slices
|Calzone
|$9.50
Our Calzone is prepared with Walter’s Housemade Marinara, Freshly Grated Mozzarella Cheese and Your Choice of up to 5 Toppings. Add’l. Toppings $1.00 each.
More about Streetcar520
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Streetcar520
520 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Southwestern Polenta Cakes
|$15.00
exotic grains / sauteed brussels + kale / bell peppers
|Old Skool Burger
|$13.00
short-rib . chuck . brisket blend / ltop / brioche bun / served with fries / bacon or avocado +1 / american . cheddar . swiss +.50 / GF bun +1
|Falafel
|$7.00
sriracha / tzatziki / balsamic reduction
More about Salad or Bust @ Ivywild
ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Salad or Bust @ Ivywild
1604 S Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|PB&J 🌱
|$9.00
Acai, strawberries, blueberries, granola, peanut butter and agave drizzle, chia seeds
|Hummus Plate (🌱 option)
|$9.00
seasoned hummus, carrots, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, corn chips and naan
*Make it vegan-no naan
|Charcuterie
|$18.00
salami, pepperoni, calabrese, variety of cheese, artichoke hearts, pickled vegetables, fruit, dolmades, greek olives, naan