Colorado Springs seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Colorado Springs
More about Haole Hawaiian Grindz
Haole Hawaiian Grindz
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Katsu Chicken
|$14.00
Panko Fried Chicken with Curry on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice
|Pineapple Shoyu Pork Ribs
|$14.00
Pineapple Shoyu Braised Pork ribs on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice
|Huli Huli Chicken
|$14.00
Island Style Grilled Chicken on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice!
More about The Paleta Bar
The Paleta Bar
514 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Nova
|$11.00
Crispy mushrooms, pesto, feta, cherry tomatoes, onions, olives, arugula, balsamic glaze, almonds crushed peppers
|WARRIOR
|$8.00
almond butter, banana, chocolate protein, cacao, dates, oat milk, sea salt
|PASSION
|$9.00
Base: Mango, strawberry, carrot & orange juice, cayenne + turmeric
Toppings: Strawberry, coconut, chia seeds, goji berries, granola, honey
More about Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
11 S. Tejon St, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
|$28.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
|BACON BRAISED COLLARDS
|$6.00
[GLUTEN FREE]
|SEAFOOD CHOWDER
|$18.00
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra
More about Colorado's Rib & Chop House
SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS
Colorado's Rib & Chop House
5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
|Fried Shrimp
|$19.95
8 butterflied jumbo shrimp lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served over a bed of French fried with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge
|2 Outa 3
|$9.95
Choose a combination of any of these two favorites: soup, salad, or potato
More about XOXO
XOXO
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Chocolate Tart
|$10.00
espresso, chocolate, citrus sweet cream
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$10.00
brown butter cake, roasted pineapple, cherry, mascarpone ice cream
|Pistachio Mousse Cake
|$9.00
More about Luchals
Luchals
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Crabalicious Crab Fries (MKT Price) (GF)
|$23.00
Delicious seasoned unshelled blue crab on top of hand sliced fries and garnished with one of our signature sauces.
|Hand Battered Chicken Tender Basket (GF)
|$14.00
Delicious Hand Battered Gluten Free Tenders
Toss them in any of our DELICIOUS sauces
Choose any side of your choice
|OG Chicken and Waffles
|$15.00
Lets have a little fun with a delicious Belgium Waffle
Hand Battered Golden Fried chicken made your way. Dip your chicken in any of our delicious sauces.
Syrup, Honey Garlic , Sweat Heat, Buffalo, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Smokey BBQ, Plus all of your favorites
More about Samich Shack
Samich Shack
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Tejon
thin cut steak, american cheese, green peppers and onions
|Garden of the Gods
ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shack sauce and garlic aioli
|Manitou
|$8.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled green peppers, cucumber, pepper jack cheese, shack sauce and avocado spread
More about Ephemera
Ephemera
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$12.00
Balsamic-Parm Buttermilk, Grilled Lemon-Brown Butter Gastrique
|Biscochitos
|$6.00
Corn-Cider Pudding, Candied Pepita, Jamon Iberico, Poblano Puree
|Kickass Chicken & Waffle
|$16.00
6-Hour Brined Chicken, Ancho Breading, House Waffle, Ancho Honey, Creme Fraiche
More about Krabby's Seafood Joint
SEAFOOD
Krabby's Seafood Joint
3669 Star Ranch Rd, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Lemons
|Mussel Boils
|$12.00
|12pc Head Off Shrimp
|$12.00
More about Anju
Anju
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Popular items
|Cheesy Fried Cauli Wings
|$7.00
Cheesy, crunchy and saucy af but vegetarian, twice fried, served with Kimchi sour cream dip.
Choice of sauce-
Miso Honey
Spicy Gochu
Kickin Kimchi
|Spicy Kimchi Ramen
|$15.50
Choice of protein,housemade kimchi, beef dashi, noods, bok choy.
Protein choices:
Bulgogi
Glazed Cauliflower
Beef Short Ribs +$2
Spicy Pork Belly +$2
|Pork Dumplings
|$6.00
Fried pork and Kimchi dumplings, red sauce, soy vin dip
No beverage or kimchi included🙄