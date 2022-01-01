Colorado Springs seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Colorado Springs

Haole Hawaiian Grindz image

 

Haole Hawaiian Grindz

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Katsu Chicken$14.00
Panko Fried Chicken with Curry on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice
Pineapple Shoyu Pork Ribs$14.00
Pineapple Shoyu Braised Pork ribs on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice
Huli Huli Chicken$14.00
Island Style Grilled Chicken on a bed of Cabbage, serve with Rice, Mac Salad, and a side of choice!
More about Haole Hawaiian Grindz
The Paleta Bar image

 

The Paleta Bar

514 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nova$11.00
Crispy mushrooms, pesto, feta, cherry tomatoes, onions, olives, arugula, balsamic glaze, almonds crushed peppers
WARRIOR$8.00
almond butter, banana, chocolate protein, cacao, dates, oat milk, sea salt
PASSION$9.00
Base: Mango, strawberry, carrot & orange juice, cayenne + turmeric
Toppings: Strawberry, coconut, chia seeds, goji berries, granola, honey
More about The Paleta Bar
Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs image

 

Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs

11 S. Tejon St, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$28.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
BACON BRAISED COLLARDS$6.00
[GLUTEN FREE]
SEAFOOD CHOWDER$18.00
mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra
More about Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
Colorado's Rib & Chop House image

SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS

Colorado's Rib & Chop House

5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
Fried Shrimp$19.95
8 butterflied jumbo shrimp lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served over a bed of French fried with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge
2 Outa 3$9.95
Choose a combination of any of these two favorites: soup, salad, or potato
More about Colorado's Rib & Chop House
XOXO image

 

XOXO

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chocolate Tart$10.00
espresso, chocolate, citrus sweet cream
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$10.00
brown butter cake, roasted pineapple, cherry, mascarpone ice cream
Pistachio Mousse Cake$9.00
More about XOXO
Luchals image

 

Luchals

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crabalicious Crab Fries (MKT Price) (GF)$23.00
Delicious seasoned unshelled blue crab on top of hand sliced fries and garnished with one of our signature sauces.
Hand Battered Chicken Tender Basket (GF)$14.00
Delicious Hand Battered Gluten Free Tenders
Toss them in any of our DELICIOUS sauces
Choose any side of your choice
OG Chicken and Waffles$15.00
Lets have a little fun with a delicious Belgium Waffle
Hand Battered Golden Fried chicken made your way. Dip your chicken in any of our delicious sauces.
Syrup, Honey Garlic , Sweat Heat, Buffalo, Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Smokey BBQ, Plus all of your favorites
More about Luchals
Samich Shack image

 

Samich Shack

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tejon
thin cut steak, american cheese, green peppers and onions
Garden of the Gods
ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shack sauce and garlic aioli
Manitou$8.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled green peppers, cucumber, pepper jack cheese, shack sauce and avocado spread
More about Samich Shack
Ephemera image

 

Ephemera

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salmon$12.00
Balsamic-Parm Buttermilk, Grilled Lemon-Brown Butter Gastrique
Biscochitos$6.00
Corn-Cider Pudding, Candied Pepita, Jamon Iberico, Poblano Puree
Kickass Chicken & Waffle$16.00
6-Hour Brined Chicken, Ancho Breading, House Waffle, Ancho Honey, Creme Fraiche
More about Ephemera
Krabby's Seafood Joint image

SEAFOOD

Krabby's Seafood Joint

3669 Star Ranch Rd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (343 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lemons
Mussel Boils$12.00
12pc Head Off Shrimp$12.00
More about Krabby's Seafood Joint
Anju image

 

Anju

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheesy Fried Cauli Wings$7.00
Cheesy, crunchy and saucy af but vegetarian, twice fried, served with Kimchi sour cream dip.
Choice of sauce-
Miso Honey
Spicy Gochu
Kickin Kimchi
Spicy Kimchi Ramen$15.50
Choice of protein,housemade kimchi, beef dashi, noods, bok choy.
Protein choices:
Bulgogi
Glazed Cauliflower
Beef Short Ribs +$2
Spicy Pork Belly +$2
Pork Dumplings$6.00
Fried pork and Kimchi dumplings, red sauce, soy vin dip
No beverage or kimchi included🙄
More about Anju
Rival Bar image

 

Rival Bar

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rival Bar

