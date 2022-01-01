Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Golden Flame Hot Wings - CO Springs image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Golden Flame Hot Wings - CO Springs

5865 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (902 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Spring mix, croutons, cherry tomatoes, Cheddar Jack topped with sliced grilled or crispy chicken strips. Served with a side of your favorite sauce and choice of dressing.
More about Golden Flame Hot Wings - CO Springs
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad image

SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS

Colorado's Rib & Chop House

5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
More about Colorado's Rib & Chop House

