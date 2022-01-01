Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve burritos

Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe

616 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Choice of bacon or sausage, egg, leek hash, jack cheese, crema, smothered in pork or vegetarian green chili
More about Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe
Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery image

 

Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery

13141 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs

Avg 3.7 (174 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
More about Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery
Item pic

 

Balanced Journey Nutrition

6628a Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Breakfast Burritos$8.50
High fiber tortilla, egg, egg whites, yogurt sour cream, cilantro, bacon, cheddar and seasonings.
Protein: 38G Fat: 18G Carbs: 17G
Burrito Bowls W/Rice and Beans$9.50
Pick from Chicken or Ground Beef. Other ingredients: Red and green peppers, Mexican seasoned rice, black beans, cheese, salsa and seasonings.
Chicken: Protein: 35g Carbs: 42g Fats: 11g
Ground Beef: Cals: 471 Protein: 36G Carbs: 41G Fats: 18G
More about Balanced Journey Nutrition
La'au's Taco Shop image

BURRITOS • TACOS

La'au's Taco Shop

830 N Tejon St, Suite 110, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (605 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito$6.95
More about La'au's Taco Shop
Item pic

 

Scratch Mobile Kitchen Food Truck

Colorado Springs Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito
Your favorite Scratch flavors - burrito style! Choice of: marinated grilled chicken ($11.00), pork belly ($13.00), or carne asada ($14.00), in a warm flour tortilla with seasoned fries, shredded cheese, green onion and ranch. This thing is a meal in itself!
More about Scratch Mobile Kitchen Food Truck
Restaurant banner

 

Gunther Toody's - CO Springs - Woodmen

5490 E Woodmen Dr, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, link & polish sausage in a flour tortilla topped with green chili, cheddar & jalapenos
Cali Burrito$13.00
eggs, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with green chili, avocado, sour cream & fresh jalapeno slices
More about Gunther Toody's - CO Springs - Woodmen
Costa Vida - Colorado Springs image

 

Costa Vida - Colorado Springs

122 Tracker dr #150, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Colorado Springs

Pueblo

