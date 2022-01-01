Burritos in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve burritos
More about Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe
Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe
616 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
Choice of bacon or sausage, egg, leek hash, jack cheese, crema, smothered in pork or vegetarian green chili
More about Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery
Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery
13141 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
More about Balanced Journey Nutrition
Balanced Journey Nutrition
6628a Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs
|Bacon Breakfast Burritos
|$8.50
High fiber tortilla, egg, egg whites, yogurt sour cream, cilantro, bacon, cheddar and seasonings.
Protein: 38G Fat: 18G Carbs: 17G
|Burrito Bowls W/Rice and Beans
|$9.50
Pick from Chicken or Ground Beef. Other ingredients: Red and green peppers, Mexican seasoned rice, black beans, cheese, salsa and seasonings.
Chicken: Protein: 35g Carbs: 42g Fats: 11g
Ground Beef: Cals: 471 Protein: 36G Carbs: 41G Fats: 18G
More about La'au's Taco Shop
BURRITOS • TACOS
La'au's Taco Shop
830 N Tejon St, Suite 110, Colorado Springs
|Burrito
|$6.95
More about Scratch Mobile Kitchen Food Truck
Scratch Mobile Kitchen Food Truck
Colorado Springs Drive, Colorado Springs
|Burrito
Your favorite Scratch flavors - burrito style! Choice of: marinated grilled chicken ($11.00), pork belly ($13.00), or carne asada ($14.00), in a warm flour tortilla with seasoned fries, shredded cheese, green onion and ranch. This thing is a meal in itself!
More about Gunther Toody's - CO Springs - Woodmen
Gunther Toody's - CO Springs - Woodmen
5490 E Woodmen Dr, Colorado Springs
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, link & polish sausage in a flour tortilla topped with green chili, cheddar & jalapenos
|Cali Burrito
|$13.00
eggs, bacon, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with green chili, avocado, sour cream & fresh jalapeno slices