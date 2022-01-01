Cannolis in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve cannolis
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
5214 N Nevada Ave ste 140, Colorado Springs
|CANNOLI - 41
Basil and Barley
9278 Forest Bluffs View, Colorado Springs
|Cannoli Siciliani
|$5.00
Homemade pastry shell stuffed with sweet ricotta and candied oranges and garnished with choco chips and pistachio or candied oranges
PIZZA • SALADS • CREPES
Slice420
2501 W Colorado Ave Suite 108, Colorado Springs
|Cannoli-Chocolate Dipped
|$6.00
|Cannoli
|$5.82
A light crispy fried pastry dough tubes, filled with sweet, creamy ricotta and chocolate chips! Piped fresh daily!