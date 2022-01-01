Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Colorado Springs

Go
Colorado Springs restaurants
Toast

Colorado Springs restaurants that serve cannolis

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

5214 N Nevada Ave ste 140, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CANNOLI - 41
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
Cannoli Siciliani image

 

Basil and Barley

9278 Forest Bluffs View, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli Siciliani$5.00
Homemade pastry shell stuffed with sweet ricotta and candied oranges and garnished with choco chips and pistachio or candied oranges
More about Basil and Barley
Cannoli image

PIZZA • SALADS • CREPES

Slice420

2501 W Colorado Ave Suite 108, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.8 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli-Chocolate Dipped$6.00
Cannoli$5.82
A light crispy fried pastry dough tubes, filled with sweet, creamy ricotta and chocolate chips! Piped fresh daily!
More about Slice420
Item pic

 

Slice 420 Oro Blanco

3725 Oro Blanco Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Covered Cannoli$6.00
Cannoli$5.45
A light crispy fried pastry dough tubes, filled with sweet, creamy ricotta and chocolate chips! Piped fresh daily!
More about Slice 420 Oro Blanco

Browse other tasty dishes in Colorado Springs

Arepas

Crispy Chicken

Chili Dogs

Pudding

Cinnamon Rolls

Antipasto Salad

Chips And Salsa

Fajitas

Map

More near Colorado Springs to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston