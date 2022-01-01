Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve caprese salad

Item pic

 

Basil and Barley

9278 Forest Bluffs View, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Salad$12.95
Fresh arugula and spinach bed to skewers of imported baby bufala mozzarella, tomato confit and basil topped with a sprinkle of Hawaiian red salt and evoo
More about Basil and Barley
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CREPES

Slice420

2501 W Colorado Ave Suite 108, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.8 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$12.02
A bed of crisp Romaine topped with Roma tomatoes, fresh housemade mozzarella & basil - drizzled with an olive oil and balsamic reduction!
More about Slice420
Item pic

 

Slice 420 Oro Blanco

3725 Oro Blanco Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$12.02
A bed of crisp Romaine topped with Roma tomatoes, fresh housemade mozzarella & basil - drizzled with an olive oil and balsamic reduction!
More about Slice 420 Oro Blanco

