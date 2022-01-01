Caprese salad in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve caprese salad
Basil and Barley
9278 Forest Bluffs View, Colorado Springs
|Caprese Salad
|$12.95
Fresh arugula and spinach bed to skewers of imported baby bufala mozzarella, tomato confit and basil topped with a sprinkle of Hawaiian red salt and evoo
PIZZA • SALADS • CREPES
Slice420
2501 W Colorado Ave Suite 108, Colorado Springs
|Caprese Salad
|$12.02
A bed of crisp Romaine topped with Roma tomatoes, fresh housemade mozzarella & basil - drizzled with an olive oil and balsamic reduction!