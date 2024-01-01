Cheesesteak pizza in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve cheesesteak pizza
More about Taste of Philly - 7715 Dublin Boulevard #110
Taste of Philly - 7715 Dublin Boulevard #110
7715 Dublin Blvd Ste 110, Colorado Springs
|9" Pizza Cheesesteak
|$10.19
Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese
|12" Pizza Cheesesteak
|$13.99
Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese
More about Taste of Philly Voyager - 12229 Voyager Parkway
Taste of Philly Voyager - 12229 Voyager Parkway
12229 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs
|9" Pizza Cheesesteak
|$10.19
Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese
|12" Pizza Cheesesteak
|$13.99
Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese