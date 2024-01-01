Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesesteak pizza in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve cheesesteak pizza

Taste of Philly - 7715 Dublin Boulevard #110

7715 Dublin Blvd Ste 110, Colorado Springs

9" Pizza Cheesesteak$10.19
Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese
12" Pizza Cheesesteak$13.99
Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese
Taste of Philly Voyager - 12229 Voyager Parkway

12229 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs

9" Pizza Cheesesteak$10.19
Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese
12" Pizza Cheesesteak$13.99
Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese
