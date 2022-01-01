Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve chef salad

Taste of Philly North Academy image

 

Taste of Philly North Academy

3552 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Chef Salad$10.50
With Domestic Ham, Smoked Turkey & Swiss Cheese
Sm Chef Salad$8.50
With Domestic Ham, Smoked Turkey & Swiss Cheese
More about Taste of Philly North Academy
Main pic

 

Gunther Toody's - CO Springs - Palmer Park

5794 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
chef salad$11.00
spring mix topped with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar & swiss cheeses, tomatoes, ccumber & croutons with choice of dressing
More about Gunther Toody's - CO Springs - Palmer Park
Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy image

 

Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy

2750 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Chef Salad$8.50
With Domestic Ham, Smoked Turkey & Swiss Cheese
Lg Chef Salad$10.50
With Domestic Ham, Smoked Turkey & Swiss Cheese
More about Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy
Fat Belly Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Belly Pizza

2049 B Street, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Almost a Chef Salad$10.25
More about Fat Belly Pizza
Taste of Philly Dublin image

 

Taste of Philly Dublin

2819 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Chef Salad$8.50
With Domestic Ham, Smoked Turkey & Swiss Cheese
Lg Chef Salad$10.50
With Domestic Ham, Smoked Turkey & Swiss Cheese
Lg Chef Salad$10.50
With Domestic Ham, Smoked Turkey & Swiss Cheese
More about Taste of Philly Dublin
Restaurant banner

 

Gunther Toody's - CO Springs - Woodmen

5490 E Woodmen Dr, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
chef salad$11.00
spring mix topped with turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar & swiss cheeses, tomatoes, ccumber & croutons with choice of dressing
More about Gunther Toody's - CO Springs - Woodmen

Pueblo

