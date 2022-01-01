Chicken cheesesteaks in Colorado Springs
Taste of Philly Voyager - 12229 Voyager Parkway
12229 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs
|12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.79
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
|8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$9.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
|12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$13.79
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL
IVP at The Beach House
5910 Omaha Blvd, Colorado Springs
|Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$15.00
Tender chicken breast tossed in creamy buffalo sauce and toasted melted blue cheese crumbles.