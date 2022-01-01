Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cheesesteaks in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

Taste of Philly Voyager - 12229 Voyager Parkway

12229 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$13.79
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$9.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$13.79
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese
More about Taste of Philly Voyager - 12229 Voyager Parkway
IVP at The Beach House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

IVP at The Beach House

5910 Omaha Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (229 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$15.00
Tender chicken breast tossed in creamy buffalo sauce and toasted melted blue cheese crumbles.
More about IVP at The Beach House

