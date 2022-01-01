Chicken enchiladas in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Balanced Journey Nutrition
6628a Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs
|Chicken Zucchini Enchiladas
|$8.85
Chicken breast, zucchini, sharp cheddar, green chili sauce, lactose free Greek yogurt and seasonings.
*Gluten Free *Dairy Free with cheese removed
Protein: 45G Carbs: 11G Fat: 12G
Poor Richards Restaurant
324 1/2 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs
|Chicken Cheese Enchilada
In-house roasted Chicken, Cheese, Veggies, Spices
|Chicken Enchilada
Served over a bed or organic Brown and Wild Rice. Zucchini, Tomatoes, Corn, Fresh Spinach, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions and Black Olives with our Chicken Enchilada Sauce Served With Corn Chips and Salsa.
