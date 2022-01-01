Chicken parmesan in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Taste of Philly North Academy
3552 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
|Parmesan Chicken
|$11.00
Marinara Sauce, Parmesan & Provolone Cheese
Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy
2750 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
|Parmesan Chicken
|$11.00
Marinara Sauce, Parmesan & Provolone Cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse
2690 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs
|Chicken Parmesan
|$11.00
Diced Chicken Breast with Housemade Marinara, Melted Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheeses on French Roll. Served with Chips.
PIZZA
Red Gravy
23 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs
|Chicken Parmesan
|$21.25
Breaded & Baked, Marinara Sauce, Provel Cheese, Parmesan, Angel Hair Pasta
PIZZA • SALADS • CREPES
Slice420
2501 W Colorado Ave Suite 108, Colorado Springs
|Chicken Parmesan Roll
|$14.90
Loaded with extra mozzarella, panko breaded chicken and pizza sauce.
Balanced Journey Nutrition
6628a Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs
|Chicken Parmesan W/ Zucchini Noodles
|$8.85
Chicken, spaghetti sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, zucchini and seasonings.
Protein: 40G Carbs: 20G Fat: 10G
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Belly Pizza
2049 B Street, Colorado Springs
|Shredded Chicken Parmesan
|Chicken Parmesan Sub
Taste of Philly Dublin
2819 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs
|Parmesan Chicken
|$11.00
Marinara Sauce, Parmesan & Provolone Cheese