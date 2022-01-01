Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Colorado Springs

Go
Colorado Springs restaurants
Toast

Colorado Springs restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Taste of Philly North Academy image

 

Taste of Philly North Academy

3552 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parmesan Chicken$11.00
Marinara Sauce, Parmesan & Provolone Cheese
More about Taste of Philly North Academy
Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy image

 

Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy

2750 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parmesan Chicken$11.00
Marinara Sauce, Parmesan & Provolone Cheese
More about Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse

2690 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (1363 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$11.00
Diced Chicken Breast with Housemade Marinara, Melted Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheeses on French Roll. Served with Chips.
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse
Item pic

PIZZA

Red Gravy

23 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$21.25
Breaded & Baked, Marinara Sauce, Provel Cheese, Parmesan, Angel Hair Pasta
More about Red Gravy
Slice420 image

PIZZA • SALADS • CREPES

Slice420

2501 W Colorado Ave Suite 108, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.8 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Roll$14.90
Loaded with extra mozzarella, panko breaded chicken and pizza sauce.
More about Slice420
Item pic

 

Balanced Journey Nutrition

6628a Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan W/ Zucchini Noodles$8.85
Chicken, spaghetti sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, zucchini and seasonings.
Protein: 40G Carbs: 20G Fat: 10G
More about Balanced Journey Nutrition
Fat Belly Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Belly Pizza

2049 B Street, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shredded Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan Sub
More about Fat Belly Pizza
Taste of Philly Dublin image

 

Taste of Philly Dublin

2819 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parmesan Chicken$11.00
Marinara Sauce, Parmesan & Provolone Cheese
More about Taste of Philly Dublin
Banner pic

 

Slice 420 Oro Blanco

3725 Oro Blanco Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Roll$14.90
Loaded with extra mozzarella, panko breaded chicken and pizza sauce.
More about Slice 420 Oro Blanco

Browse other tasty dishes in Colorado Springs

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Rolls

Cheesy Bread

Teriyaki Chicken

Milkshakes

Pretzels

Taco Salad

Tossed Salad

Map

More near Colorado Springs to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston