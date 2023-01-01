Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe

616 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$16.00
More about Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe
e1bbc53c-dd26-4c88-8e31-ba9341dae415 image

 

Balanced Journey Nutrition

6620 B Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap or Salad$9.85
Chicken breast, bacon, light ranch, red onion, tomatoes, and lettuce. Can choose add ons that will change the macros listed below, feel free to contact for more info.
Wrap: Cals: 308 Protein: 37G Carbs: 14G Fat: 9G
Salad: Cals: 278 Protein: 36G Carbs: 10G Fat: 9G
More about Balanced Journey Nutrition

