Chicken tenders in Colorado Springs

ViewHouse Colorado Springs
7114 Campus Drive, Colorado Springs
|Local Organic Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
hand-breaded chicken, choice of two house-made dipping sauces: cherry bbq, ranch, honey mustard, buffalo romesco
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern
13021 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs
|Chicken Tenders
|$16.00
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
13271 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS
Colorado's Rib & Chop House
5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs
|Chicken Fingers
|$13.95
4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.95
2 pieces of chicken tenderloin battered and fried. Served with French fries
Luchals
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Hand Battered Chicken Tender Basket (GF)
|$14.00
Delicious Hand Battered Gluten Free Tenders
Toss them in any of our DELICIOUS sauces
Choose any side of your choice
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops N Drops
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs
|CHICKEN TENDER SALAD
|$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
|KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
|$6.75