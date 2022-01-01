Chicken tenders in Colorado Springs

Toast

Colorado Springs restaurants that serve chicken tenders

7ab39aab-0ca7-4379-868b-d42f0b6a4bb9 image

 

ViewHouse Colorado Springs

7114 Campus Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Local Organic Chicken Tenders$13.00
hand-breaded chicken, choice of two house-made dipping sauces: cherry bbq, ranch, honey mustard, buffalo romesco
More about ViewHouse Colorado Springs
Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern

13021 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.2 (1 review)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$16.00
More about Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

13271 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Wrap
Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Chicken Fingers image

SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS

Colorado's Rib & Chop House

5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$13.95
4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.95
2 pieces of chicken tenderloin battered and fried. Served with French fries
More about Colorado's Rib & Chop House
Item pic

 

Luchals

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hand Battered Chicken Tender Basket (GF)$14.00
Delicious Hand Battered Gluten Free Tenders
Toss them in any of our DELICIOUS sauces
Choose any side of your choice
More about Luchals
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops N Drops

5820 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (2834 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$6.75
More about Hops N Drops
Ivywild Kitchen @ Ivywild image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ivywild Kitchen @ Ivywild

1604 S Cascade, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.1 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders
hand breaded buttermilk Red Bird chicken tenders served with fries & your choice of two sauces
More about Ivywild Kitchen @ Ivywild

Pueblo

