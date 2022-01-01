Chicken wraps in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve chicken wraps
The Brass Tap
13271 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
Balanced Journey Nutrition
6628a Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs
|Grilled Southwest Chicken Wraps
|$8.50
Chicken, sharp cheddar, black beans, corn, tortilla, light ranch, lettuce, cilantro , salsa ranch and seasonings.
Protein: 37G Carbs: 30G Fat: 11G
Hops N Drops
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs
|BBQ CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.95
Grilled chicken breast wrapped up in a garlic tortilla with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, roasted Baja veggies, diced tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Served with your choice of side.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!