Chicken wraps in Colorado Springs

Chicken Club Wrap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

13271 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Wrap
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Grilled Southwest Chicken Wraps image

 

Balanced Journey Nutrition

6628a Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Southwest Chicken Wraps$8.50
Chicken, sharp cheddar, black beans, corn, tortilla, light ranch, lettuce, cilantro , salsa ranch and seasonings.
Protein: 37G Carbs: 30G Fat: 11G
More about Balanced Journey Nutrition
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops N Drops

5820 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (2834 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP$12.95
Grilled chicken breast wrapped up in a garlic tortilla with ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, bacon, frizzled onions, roasted Baja veggies, diced tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Served with your choice of side.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.25
Hand breaded boneless Buffalo chicken tenders wrapped together with romaine, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing and celery. Like wings but less messy!
More about Hops N Drops

Cake

Baby Back Ribs

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Waffles

Pretzels

Sweet Potato Fries

Fried Cheesecake

Kimchi

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet
Pueblo

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
