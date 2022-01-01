Chopped salad in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Colorado's Rib & Chop House
SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS
Colorado's Rib & Chop House
5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs
|Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad
|$17.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
More about IVP at The Beach House
SANDWICHES • GRILL
IVP at The Beach House
5910 Omaha Blvd, Colorado Springs
|Thai Ahi Chopped Salad
|$17.00
Green leaf lettuce, shredded cabbage and
carrots, cucumber and chopped broccoli. We top this salad with a sizeable Ahi Tuna steak (seared medium-rare, onion crisps and sesame peanut dressing.