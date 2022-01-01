Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn chowder in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve corn chowder

Item pic

 

Balanced Journey Nutrition

6620 B Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Corn Chowder$9.65
Chicken, chicken bone broth, corn chowder, lactose free milk, corn, carrots, celery, red pepper, red potatoes and seasonings.
Protein: 41G Carbs: 34G Fat: 8G
More about Balanced Journey Nutrition
IVP at The Beach House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

IVP at The Beach House

5910 Omaha Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (229 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
King Crab Corn Chowder & Toast$6.00
More about IVP at The Beach House

