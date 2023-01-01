Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Country fried steaks in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants that serve country fried steaks

Gunther Toody's - CO Springs - Palmer Park - 5794 Palmer Park Blvd

5794 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs

Country Fried Steak$14.95
huge angus steak buttermilk battered and hand breaded, fried and smothered in sausage gravy with 2 eggs, hashbrowns & toast
country fried steak$14.95
huge angus steak, deep fried and topped with sausage gravy
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills

5820 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (2834 reviews)
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK$14.75
