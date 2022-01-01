Crispy chicken in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about ViewHouse Colorado Springs
ViewHouse Colorado Springs
7114 Campus Drive, Colorado Springs
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
More about The Melting Pot
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
30 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs
|Crispy Chicken Premium
|$5.99
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
13271 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
|Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
More about zzzThe Melting Pot
zzzThe Melting Pot
30 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs
|Crispy Chicken Premium
|$5.99
More about Hops N Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops N Drops
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs
|TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.