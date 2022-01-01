Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve curry

Menya #4 image

 

Menya #4

1645 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Bowl$13.50
Curry Ramen$13.50
Poor Richards Restaurant image

 

Poor Richards Restaurant

324 1/2 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Lentil
Veggies, Red Lentils, Coconut Milk, Thai Spices
Curry Bowl
Served over a bed or organic Brown and Wild Rice. Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes, Carrots, Broccoli, Zucchini and Shredded Coconut With Our Red Lentil Curry Sauce. Your Choice of Marinated Tofu or Roasted Chicken. Served With a Side Of Focaccia Bread.
Curry Lentil
Veggies, Red Lentils, Coconut Milk, Thai Spices
Streetcar520 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Streetcar520

520 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (979 reviews)
Takeout
Fries & Curry Sauce$8.00
Curry Crack Sauce (8oz Jar)$8.00
Ivywild Kitchen @ Ivywild image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ivywild Kitchen @ Ivywild

1604 S Cascade, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.1 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Mayo$0.50
