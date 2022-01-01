Curry in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve curry
More about Poor Richards Restaurant
Poor Richards Restaurant
324 1/2 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs
|Curry Lentil
Veggies, Red Lentils, Coconut Milk, Thai Spices
|Curry Bowl
Served over a bed or organic Brown and Wild Rice. Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes, Carrots, Broccoli, Zucchini and Shredded Coconut With Our Red Lentil Curry Sauce. Your Choice of Marinated Tofu or Roasted Chicken. Served With a Side Of Focaccia Bread.
|Curry Lentil
Veggies, Red Lentils, Coconut Milk, Thai Spices
More about Streetcar520
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Streetcar520
520 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs
|Fries & Curry Sauce
|$8.00
|Curry Crack Sauce (8oz Jar)
|$8.00