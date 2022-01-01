Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Colorado Springs
/
Colorado Springs
/
Edamame
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve edamame
Menya #4
1645 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs
No reviews yet
Edamame
$5.50
Spicy Edamame
$6.50
More about Menya #4
Dun Sun - The Well
315 E Pike Peak Ave 100, Colorado Springs
No reviews yet
Garlic Wok Edamame
$7.00
+ sweet thai sauce
More about Dun Sun - The Well
