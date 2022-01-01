Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve edamame

Menya #4 image

 

Menya #4

1645 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.50
Spicy Edamame$6.50
More about Menya #4
Item pic

 

Dun Sun - The Well

315 E Pike Peak Ave 100, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Wok Edamame$7.00
+ sweet thai sauce
More about Dun Sun - The Well

