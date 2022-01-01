Fajitas in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve fajitas
Balanced Journey Nutrition
6628a Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs
|Beef Fajita Casserole
|$8.85
Beef, red pepper, green pepper, onion, cheddar cheese, yogurt sour cream, jasmine rice, and seasonings.
Protein: 43G Carbs: 50G F: 14G
Salad or Bust Downtown
8 E. Bijou St., Colorado Springs
|Fajita Bowl 🌱
|$13.50
Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Purple Cabbage, Bell Pepper, Heritage Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Avocado Mash, Salsa
*Choose quinoa or black pearl rice for your base
*Additional protein options: tofu, chicken, ground beef, salmon, bacon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops N Drops
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs
|FAJITA STEAK SALAD
|$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.