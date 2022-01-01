Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Balanced Journey Nutrition

6628a Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Fajita Casserole$8.85
Beef, red pepper, green pepper, onion, cheddar cheese, yogurt sour cream, jasmine rice, and seasonings.
Protein: 43G Carbs: 50G F: 14G
More about Balanced Journey Nutrition
Item pic

 

Salad or Bust Downtown

8 E. Bijou St., Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Bowl 🌱$13.50
Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Purple Cabbage, Bell Pepper, Heritage Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Avocado Mash, Salsa
*Choose quinoa or black pearl rice for your base
*Additional protein options: tofu, chicken, ground beef, salmon, bacon
More about Salad or Bust Downtown
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops N Drops

5820 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (2834 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FAJITA STEAK SALAD$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.
More about Hops N Drops

