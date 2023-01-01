Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Falafel wraps in
Colorado Springs
/
Colorado Springs
/
Falafel Wraps
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve falafel wraps
Shovel Ready
315 East Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs
No reviews yet
Falafel Wrap
$15.00
More about Shovel Ready
AITE @ COATI Uprise
514 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs
No reviews yet
FALAFEL WRAP
Falafel Wrap
$12.00
Just like our Doner, but for our vegetarian and vegan friends out there
More about AITE @ COATI Uprise
