Falafel wraps in Colorado Springs

Go
Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve falafel wraps

Item pic

 

Shovel Ready

315 East Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Wrap$15.00
More about Shovel Ready
Item pic

 

AITE @ COATI Uprise

514 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FALAFEL WRAP
Falafel Wrap$12.00
Just like our Doner, but for our vegetarian and vegan friends out there
More about AITE @ COATI Uprise

