Fettuccine alfredo in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Item pic

 

Panino's West

1721 S 8th St, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Fettuccine Alfredo$9.25
Fettuccine topped with creamy alfredo sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.50
Fettuccine topped with creamy alfredo sauce.
*Photo Shown with Chicken
*SAUCE NOT GLUTEN FREE*
More about Panino's West
BG pic

 

Aspen American Bar & Grill - 2540 Tenderfoot Hill Street

2540 Tenderfoot Hill Street, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Creamy alfredo sauce made from scratch with ingredients like parmesan, cream, garlic, and butter, served with fettuccine pasta and your protein selection.
More about Aspen American Bar & Grill - 2540 Tenderfoot Hill Street

