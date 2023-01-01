Fettuccine alfredo in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
Panino's West
1721 S 8th St, Colorado Springs
|Small Fettuccine Alfredo
|$9.25
Fettuccine topped with creamy alfredo sauce
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.50
Fettuccine topped with creamy alfredo sauce.
*Photo Shown with Chicken
*SAUCE NOT GLUTEN FREE*
Aspen American Bar & Grill - 2540 Tenderfoot Hill Street
2540 Tenderfoot Hill Street, Colorado Springs
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$15.00
Creamy alfredo sauce made from scratch with ingredients like parmesan, cream, garlic, and butter, served with fettuccine pasta and your protein selection.