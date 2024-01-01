Flautas in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve flautas
More about Miguel's Mexican Bar and Grill - East Cheyenne
Miguel's Mexican Bar and Grill - East Cheyenne
110 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs
|Crispy Flautas
|$14.58
Shredded chicken rolled in flour tortillas and fried until golden brown. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and shredded cheese
More about Miguel's Mexican Bar and Grill - South 8th* - 229 South 8th Street
Miguel's Mexican Bar and Grill - South 8th* - 229 South 8th Street
229 South 8th Street, Colorado Springs
|Crispy Flautas
|$14.58
Shredded chicken rolled in flour tortillas and fried until golden brown. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and shredded cheese