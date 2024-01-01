Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

 

Miguel's Mexican Bar and Grill - East Cheyenne

110 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Flautas$14.58
Shredded chicken rolled in flour tortillas and fried until golden brown. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and shredded cheese
More about Miguel's Mexican Bar and Grill - East Cheyenne
Item pic

 

Miguel's Mexican Bar and Grill - South 8th* - 229 South 8th Street

229 South 8th Street, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Flautas$14.58
Shredded chicken rolled in flour tortillas and fried until golden brown. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and shredded cheese
More about Miguel's Mexican Bar and Grill - South 8th* - 229 South 8th Street

