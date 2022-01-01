French toast in Colorado Springs
Gunther Toody's - CO Springs - Palmer Park
5794 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs
|French Toast
|$12.00
2 hearty slices of egg-battered brioce bread topped with powdered sugar
Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe
616 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Banana Bread French Toast
|$15.00
Toasted pepitas, salted caramel, pumpkin creme