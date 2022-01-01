Fried chicken sandwiches in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

 

ViewHouse Colorado Springs

7114 Campus Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
More about ViewHouse Colorado Springs
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

13271 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops N Drops

5820 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (2834 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
More about Hops N Drops





