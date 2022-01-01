Green beans in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve green beans
More about Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern
13021 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs
|Southern-style Green Beans
|$5.00
More about Balanced Journey Nutrition
Balanced Journey Nutrition
6628a Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs
|Spaghetti W/ Homemade Meat Sauce & Green Beans
|$8.50
Lean ground beef, protein spaghetti noodles, tomatoes, carrots, green peppers, onion, green beans, garlic, basil, and seasonings.
Protein: 36G Carbs: 53G Fat: 10G
|Sloppy Joe Bowls W/ Green Beans and Mashed Potatoes
|$8.85
Extra lean ground beef, green beans, green and red pepper, onion, potatoes, chicken bone broth, ketchup, mustard, mayo and seasonings.
Protein: 37G Carbs: 32G Fat: 13G
|Salisbury Steak Meatballs W/ Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans
|$8.85
Lean Ground Turkey, potatoes, green beans, chicken bone stock, butter, Salisbury steak sauce (contact for ingredients), olive oil, seasonings.
Protein: 31g Carbs: 27 Fats: 10g