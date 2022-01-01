Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve green beans

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern

13021 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.2 (1 review)
Takeout
Southern-style Green Beans$5.00
More about Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern
Item pic

 

Balanced Journey Nutrition

6628a Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti W/ Homemade Meat Sauce & Green Beans$8.50
Lean ground beef, protein spaghetti noodles, tomatoes, carrots, green peppers, onion, green beans, garlic, basil, and seasonings.
Protein: 36G Carbs: 53G Fat: 10G
Sloppy Joe Bowls W/ Green Beans and Mashed Potatoes$8.85
Extra lean ground beef, green beans, green and red pepper, onion, potatoes, chicken bone broth, ketchup, mustard, mayo and seasonings.
Protein: 37G Carbs: 32G Fat: 13G
Salisbury Steak Meatballs W/ Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans$8.85
Lean Ground Turkey, potatoes, green beans, chicken bone stock, butter, Salisbury steak sauce (contact for ingredients), olive oil, seasonings.
Protein: 31g Carbs: 27 Fats: 10g
More about Balanced Journey Nutrition

