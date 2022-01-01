Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Toast

Colorado Springs restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Grilled Chicken Salad image

SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS

Colorado's Rib & Chop House - Colorado Springs

5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken$16.95
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
More about Colorado's Rib & Chop House - Colorado Springs
Item pic

 

Balanced Journey Nutrition

6620 B Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken & Peach Salad$9.65
Chicken, grilled peaches, mixed greens, feta cheese, vinaigrette and seasonings.
Pro: 38G Fat: 11G Carbs: 30G
More about Balanced Journey Nutrition

Map

