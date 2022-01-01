Italian subs in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve italian subs
Tejon Eatery
19 North Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Italian Hoagie
|$15.00
salami, coppa, ham, prosciutto, provolone, banana peppers, LTO, O&V, garlic aioli
You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse
2690 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs
|Italian Sub
|$10.00
Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions and Italian Dressing on French Roll. Served with Chips.