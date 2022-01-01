Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Colorado Springs

Go
Colorado Springs restaurants
Toast

Colorado Springs restaurants that serve meatball subs

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse

2690 North Gate Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (1363 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sub$11.00
Savory Meatballs Made with a Blend of Seasoned Ground Beef and Italian Sausage Topped with Our Housemade Marinara and Melted Mozzarella on French Roll. Served with Chips.
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Flying Horse
Item pic

PIZZA

Red Gravy

23 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Sub$13.50
Three Meatballs braised in our Tomato Cream with Provel Cheese and Oregano.
More about Red Gravy
Fat Belly Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Belly Pizza

2049 B Street, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sub
More about Fat Belly Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Colorado Springs

Chicken Parmesan

Pies

Spaghetti

Penne

Clams

Burritos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Colorado Springs to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston