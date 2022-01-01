Pancakes in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Gunther Toody's - CO Springs - Palmer Park
Gunther Toody's - CO Springs - Palmer Park
5794 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$9.00
2 hotcakes with cinnamon roll center, topped with cream cheese icing
|Ban Foster Pancakes
|$11.00
2 hotcakes topped with caramelized bananas, candied pecans, butter, brown sugar and rum sauce
More about Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe
Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe
616 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Seasonal Pancake
|$7.00
One sweet cream pancake with Chef's choice topping
More about Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery
Buttermilk Breakfast Eatery
13141 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs
|Just Pancakes
|$7.00
|Kid's Pancakes
|Pancakes (2)
|$4.00