Pineapple cake in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve pineapple cake

Haole Hawaiian Grindz image

 

Haole Hawaiian Grindz

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Upside down Cake Square$4.00
More about Haole Hawaiian Grindz
XOXO image

 

XOXO

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$10.00
brown butter cake, roasted pineapple, cherry, mascarpone ice cream
More about XOXO

