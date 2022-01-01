Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pineapple cake in
Colorado Springs
/
Colorado Springs
/
Pineapple Cake
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve pineapple cake
Haole Hawaiian Grindz
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
No reviews yet
Pineapple Upside down Cake Square
$4.00
More about Haole Hawaiian Grindz
XOXO
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
No reviews yet
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$10.00
brown butter cake, roasted pineapple, cherry, mascarpone ice cream
More about XOXO
