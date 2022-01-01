Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza rolls in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve pizza rolls

Slice420 image

PIZZA • SALADS • CREPES

Slice420

2501 W Colorado Ave Suite 108, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.8 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Works Pizza Roll$14.90
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, portobello mushrooms, red peppers & sweet caramelized onions.
Vegan Pizza Roll$13.18
Loaded with spinach, portobello mushrooms, roasted red pepper, sweet caramelized onions and fresh garlic.
More about Slice420
Banner pic

 

Slice 420 Oro Blanco

3725 Oro Blanco Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Pizza Roll$13.18
Loaded with spinach, portobello mushrooms, roasted red pepper, sweet caramelized onions and fresh garlic.
Works Pizza Roll$14.90
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, portobello mushrooms, red peppers & sweet caramelized onions.
More about Slice 420 Oro Blanco

