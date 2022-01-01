Pizza rolls in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve pizza rolls
PIZZA • SALADS • CREPES
Slice420
2501 W Colorado Ave Suite 108, Colorado Springs
|Works Pizza Roll
|$14.90
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, portobello mushrooms, red peppers & sweet caramelized onions.
|Vegan Pizza Roll
|$13.18
Loaded with spinach, portobello mushrooms, roasted red pepper, sweet caramelized onions and fresh garlic.
Slice 420 Oro Blanco
3725 Oro Blanco Drive, Colorado Springs
|Vegan Pizza Roll
|$13.18
Loaded with spinach, portobello mushrooms, roasted red pepper, sweet caramelized onions and fresh garlic.
|Works Pizza Roll
|$14.90
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, portobello mushrooms, red peppers & sweet caramelized onions.