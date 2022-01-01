Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Taste of Philly North Academy

3552 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$11.50
Corned Beef, Thousand Island & Sauerkraut w/Swiss on Rye
More about Taste of Philly North Academy
Item pic

 

Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy

2750 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$11.50
Corned Beef, Thousand Island & Sauerkraut w/Swiss on Rye
More about Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy
Consumer pic

 

Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe

616 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Reuben$17.00
Delicias Bakery Marble rye, house corned beef, sauerkraut, russian dressing, gruyere
More about Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe
Tejon St. Reuben image

 

Odyssey Gastropub

311 N Tejon, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tejon St. Reuben$14.45
tender, thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, horseradish
mustard, russian dressing, swiss on marble rye
More about Odyssey Gastropub
Item pic

 

Taste of Philly Dublin

2819 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$11.50
Corned Beef, Thousand Island & Sauerkraut w/Swiss on Rye
Reuben$11.50
Corned Beef, Thousand Island & Sauerkraut w/Swiss on Rye
More about Taste of Philly Dublin
Poor Richards Restaurant image

 

Poor Richards Restaurant

324 1/2 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Richards Turkey Pastrami Reuben$10.95
Swiss Cheese melted over Turkey Pastrami and Sauerkraut on toasted Marbled Rye, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Mustard
Turkey Pastrami Reuben$11.50
Swiss Cheese melted over Turkey Pastrami and Sauerkraut on toasted Marbled Rye, with Thousand Island Dressing
Richards Veggie Reuben$11.50
Sauerkraut, Mushrooms, Red Onion and Swiss on toasted Marbled Rye, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Mustard
More about Poor Richards Restaurant

