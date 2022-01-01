Reuben in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve reuben
Taste of Philly North Academy
3552 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
|Reuben
|$11.50
Corned Beef, Thousand Island & Sauerkraut w/Swiss on Rye
Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy
2750 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
|Reuben
|$11.50
Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe
616 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Reuben
|$17.00
Delicias Bakery Marble rye, house corned beef, sauerkraut, russian dressing, gruyere
Odyssey Gastropub
311 N Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Tejon St. Reuben
|$14.45
tender, thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, horseradish
mustard, russian dressing, swiss on marble rye
Taste of Philly Dublin
2819 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs
|Reuben
|$11.50
|Reuben
|$11.50
Poor Richards Restaurant
324 1/2 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs
|Richards Turkey Pastrami Reuben
|$10.95
Swiss Cheese melted over Turkey Pastrami and Sauerkraut on toasted Marbled Rye, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Mustard
|Turkey Pastrami Reuben
|$11.50
Swiss Cheese melted over Turkey Pastrami and Sauerkraut on toasted Marbled Rye, with Thousand Island Dressing
|Richards Veggie Reuben
|$11.50
Sauerkraut, Mushrooms, Red Onion and Swiss on toasted Marbled Rye, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Mustard