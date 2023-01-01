Salisbury steaks in Colorado Springs
Mountain View Cafe and Catering - 11425 Black Forest Rd Suite 6
11425 Black Forest Rd Suite 6, Black Forest
|Salisbury Steak
|$17.00
Tender salisbury steak grilled with a mushroom sauce and served with a baked potato and broccoli
Balanced Journey Nutrition
6620 B Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs
|Salisbury Steak Meatballs W/ Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans
|$9.99
Lean Ground Turkey, potatoes, green beans, chicken bone stock, butter, Salisbury steak sauce (contact for ingredients), olive oil, seasonings.
Protein: 46g Carbs: 40g Fats: 20g