Scallops in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve scallops
Track Ten
76 S. Sierra Madre Suite 200, Colorado Springs
|Seared Atlantic Sea Scallop
|$14.00
Local Corn / Chanterelle Mushrooms / House Smoked Bacon
Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
11 S. Tejon St, Colorado Springs
|NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS
|$36.00
celeriac puree, roasted cauliflower, turnips, guanciale, arugula, puffed quinoa
SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS
Colorado's Rib & Chop House
5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs
|Shrimp and Scallop Pasta Alfredo
|$24.95
A huge portion of linguini tossed with our sautéed parmesan and heavy cream and cajun seasonings with 4 jumbo shrimp and bay scallops. Served with garlic toast. Also available with vegetables or chicken.