Scallops in Colorado Springs

Track Ten image

 

Track Ten

76 S. Sierra Madre Suite 200, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seared Atlantic Sea Scallop$14.00
Local Corn / Chanterelle Mushrooms / House Smoked Bacon
More about Track Ten
NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS image

 

Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs

11 S. Tejon St, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS$36.00
celeriac puree, roasted cauliflower, turnips, guanciale, arugula, puffed quinoa
More about Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
Shrimp and Scallop Pasta Alfredo image

SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS

Colorado's Rib & Chop House

5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp and Scallop Pasta Alfredo$24.95
A huge portion of linguini tossed with our sautéed parmesan and heavy cream and cajun seasonings with 4 jumbo shrimp and bay scallops. Served with garlic toast. Also available with vegetables or chicken.
More about Colorado's Rib & Chop House

