Seaweed salad in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Menya #4 image

 

Menya Ramen & Poke

1645 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed salad$7.50
More about Menya Ramen & Poke
Main pic

 

Seoul Korean BBQ - Co Springs - 1645 Briargate Pkwy #243

1645 Briargate Pkwy #243, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$6.00
More about Seoul Korean BBQ - Co Springs - 1645 Briargate Pkwy #243

