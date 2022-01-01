Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe

616 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp and Avocado Salad$18.00
Mixed Greens, Butter Lettuce, Shrimp, Russian Dressing, Avocado, Egg, Bacon, Tomato Relish
More about Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS

Colorado's Rib & Chop House - Colorado Springs

5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Super Caesar Salad - BBQ Shrimp$18.95
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
More about Colorado's Rib & Chop House - Colorado Springs
IVP at The Beach House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

IVP at The Beach House

5910 Omaha Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (229 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Caprese Salad$16.00
Crisp mixed greens are topped with grilled jumbo shrimp, cherry tomatoes, creamy mozzarella balls, basil leaves and thinly sliced red onions. Drizzled with a creamy lemon, basil pesto crema and served with elderberry baslamic dressing.
More about IVP at The Beach House

