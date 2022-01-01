Shrimp salad in Colorado Springs
Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe
616 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Shrimp and Avocado Salad
|$18.00
Mixed Greens, Butter Lettuce, Shrimp, Russian Dressing, Avocado, Egg, Bacon, Tomato Relish
SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS
Colorado's Rib & Chop House - Colorado Springs
5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs
|Super Caesar Salad - BBQ Shrimp
|$18.95
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
SANDWICHES • GRILL
IVP at The Beach House
5910 Omaha Blvd, Colorado Springs
|Shrimp Caprese Salad
|$16.00
Crisp mixed greens are topped with grilled jumbo shrimp, cherry tomatoes, creamy mozzarella balls, basil leaves and thinly sliced red onions. Drizzled with a creamy lemon, basil pesto crema and served with elderberry baslamic dressing.