Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Colorado Springs

Go
Colorado Springs restaurants
Toast

Colorado Springs restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Consumer pic

 

Lucky Dumpling

26 South Wahsatch Avenue, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi Shumai$14.00
More about Lucky Dumpling
Item pic

PIZZA

Red Gravy

23 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$12.25
Lemon, Garlic, White Wine, Butter, Roasted Peppers
More about Red Gravy

Browse other tasty dishes in Colorado Springs

Panna Cotta

Italian Subs

Cake

Green Beans

Funnel Cake

Burritos

Spaghetti

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Colorado Springs to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (556 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (693 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston