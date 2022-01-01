Shrimp tacos in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS
La'au's Taco Shop
830 N Tejon St, Suite 110, Colorado Springs
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.95
GF | grilled shrimp seasoned with crushed red pepper served with napa cabbage and roasted pineapple salsa in a corn tortilla
Luchals
514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs
|5 for $20 Cajun Shrimp Street Tacos
|$20.00
|Cajun Shrimp Taco
|$4.75
TACOS FOR THE STREEEEEETZZZZZ
Delicious Cajun Shrimp Fried or Grilled on a toasted Tortilla with lettuce tomatoes and your choice of our home made sauces.
These tacos are packed with delicious flavor 🤤
|2 for $9 Cajun Shrimp Tacos
|$9.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops N Drops
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs
|CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS
|$15.50
Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.