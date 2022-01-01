Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

BURRITOS • TACOS

La'au's Taco Shop

830 N Tejon St, Suite 110, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (605 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$4.95
GF | grilled shrimp seasoned with crushed red pepper served with napa cabbage and roasted pineapple salsa in a corn tortilla
More about La'au's Taco Shop
Luchals

514 S Tejon, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
5 for $20 Cajun Shrimp Street Tacos$20.00
Cajun Shrimp Taco$4.75
TACOS FOR THE STREEEEEETZZZZZ
Delicious Cajun Shrimp Fried or Grilled on a toasted Tortilla with lettuce tomatoes and your choice of our home made sauces.
These tacos are packed with delicious flavor 🤤
2 for $9 Cajun Shrimp Tacos$9.00
More about Luchals
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops N Drops

5820 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (2834 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS$15.50
Grilled Cajun shrimp with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, dice tomatoes, drizzled with avocado ranch on flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, fresh house made salsa and lime.
More about Hops N Drops
T-Byrds Tacos & Tequila

26 E Kiowa St, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$5.50
More about T-Byrds Tacos & Tequila

