Spaghetti in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

PIZZA

Red Gravy

23 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Marinara$15.95
MM Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.00
Kids Spaghetti Meatballs$9.00
More about Red Gravy
Item pic

 

Balanced Journey Nutrition

6628a Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti W/ Homemade Meat Sauce & Green Beans$8.50
Lean ground beef, protein spaghetti noodles, tomatoes, carrots, green peppers, onion, green beans, garlic, basil, and seasonings.
Protein: 36G Carbs: 53G Fat: 10G
More about Balanced Journey Nutrition
Fat Belly Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Belly Pizza

2049 B Street, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Spaghetti
More about Fat Belly Pizza
Stellina Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA

Stellina Pizza Cafe

749 East Willamette Avenue, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Spaghetti$6.45
your choice of crushed tomato sauce or butter
Pesto Spaghetti$14.95
housemade spaghetti tossed with arugula pesto and roasted tomatoes
More about Stellina Pizza Cafe

